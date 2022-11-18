<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3288; (P) 1.3344; (R1) 1.3384; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.3494 support turned resistance will argue that fall from 1.3976 has completed with three waves down to 1.3224. Further rally would then be seen back to 1.3807 resistance first. However, sustained trading below 1.3207 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.2726 to 1.3976 at 1.3204) will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.2952 support next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. . However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).