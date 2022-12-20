Tue, Dec 20, 2022 @ 09:06 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3619; (P) 1.3656; (R1) 1.3689; More….

Further rise is still in favor in USD/CAD despite loss of upside momentum. Rise from 1.3224 would target 1.3807 resistance. Break there will bring retest of 1.3976 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3516 support will suggest that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).

