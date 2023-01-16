<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3331; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3449; More….

Further decline could still be seen in USD/CAD. But downside should be contained above 1.3224 key support level. Above 1.3451 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3704 resistance. However, sustained break of 1.3222/4 cluster support will resume the whole fall from 1.3976 and carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3222 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3223) holds, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.3222/3 will indicate that the trend might have reversed. Deeper fall would be seen to next cluster support at 1.2726 (61.8% retracement at 1.2758).