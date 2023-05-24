Wed, May 24, 2023 @ 08:14 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3475; (P) 1.3512; (R1) 1.3539; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral at this point. Overall, the pair is seen as extending the triangle consolidation pattern from 1.3976. Above 1.3566 will resume the rebound from 1.3313 towards 1.3666 resistance and then 1.3860. However, firm break of 1.3313 support will invalidate this view and indicate that deeper correction is underway.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3333) holds, up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage. However, sustained trading below the EMA and 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 will raise the chance of bearish reversal. Deeper should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.2758 next.

