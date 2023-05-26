<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3605; (P) 1.3626; (R1) 1.3664; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the upside at this point. Break of 1.3666 resistance will extend the rise from 1.3313 to 1.3860 resistance next. Price actions from 1.3976 are seen as a triangle consolidation pattern. Firm break of 1.3860 will argue that larger up trend is ready to resume through 1.3976 high. Nevertheless, break of 1.3483 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3333) holds, up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage. However, sustained trading below the EMA and 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 will raise the chance of bearish reversal. Deeper should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.2758 next.