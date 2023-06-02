Fri, Jun 02, 2023 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3395; (P) 1.3490; (R1) 1.3543; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is back on the downside with break of 1.3483 minor support. Deeper fall would be seen but downside should be contained by 1.3299 support to bring rebound. Overall, price actions from 1.3976 are seen as a triangle consolidation pattern, and more sideway trading is expected. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.3229 will dampen this view and turn near term outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is expected to resume through 1.3976 after consolidation from there completes. On decisive break of 1.3976, next target will be 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. This will remain the favored case as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.3233 holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.