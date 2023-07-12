Wed, Jul 12, 2023 @ 15:41 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3209; (P) 1.3253; (R1) 1.3274; More….

USD/CAD’s strong break of 1.3202 support confirms completion of rebound from 1.3115 at 1.3385. Rejection by 55 D EMA also maintains near term bearishness. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.3115 first. Break there will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.3653 to 1.3115 from 1.3386 at 1.3054, and then 100% projection at 1.2848. For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3386 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) only. Hence, the up trend is in favor to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage. Nevertheless, another fall below 1.3115 will extending the decline from 1.3976 to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758, and raise the chance of bearish trend reversal.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.