Fri, Aug 18, 2023 @ 09:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3510; (P) 1.3533; (R1) 1.3568; More….

USD/CAD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.3976 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Further rise would be seen to retest 1.3653 resistance next. Break there will further confirm this case and target 1.3976 high. For now, further rally is expected as long as 1.3371 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective fall only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976 towards 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.