Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3510; (P) 1.3533; (R1) 1.3568; More….

USD/CAD’s rally is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.3976 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Further rise would be seen to retest 1.3653 resistance next. Break there will further confirm this case and target 1.3976 high. For now, further rally is expected as long as 1.3371 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective fall only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976 towards 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758.