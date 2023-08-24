<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3495; (P) 1.3550; (R1) 1.3579; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral again as it retreat after rising to 1.3602. Above 1.3602 will resume the whole rally from 1.3091 to 1.3653 resistance first. Decisive break there will confirm that correction from 1.3976 has completed, a target a test on this high. However, break of 1.3495 will indicate short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 are viewed as a corrective fall only. Upon completion, rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) would resume through 1.3976. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2005 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4309. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.3976 at 1.2758.