Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3549; (P) 1.3582; (R1) 1.3623; More…

A temporary low is formed at 1.3539 with current recovery and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further decline is expected as long as 1.3653 support turned resistance holds. Below 1.3539 will resume the correction from 1.3897 to 1.3378 support next.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Decisive break of 1.3976 high will confirm resumption of up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3378 support holds.