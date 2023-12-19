USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3363; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3422; More…

USD/CAD’s decline is resuming by breaking 1.3348 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 1.3378 will extend the fall from 1.3897 to retest 1.3091 support next. On the upside above 1.3408 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3479 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.