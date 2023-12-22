<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3246; (P) 1.3311; (R1) 1.3345; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 1.3897 is in progress and would targets a retest on 1.3091 support. On the upside, above 1.3369 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.3479 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by deeper then expected fall from 1.3897. But after all, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s in progress. Larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.