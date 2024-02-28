USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3496; (P) 1.3518; (R1) 1.3550; More…

USD/CAD’s rally from 1.3176 is resuming today by breaking 1.3585 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 100% projection of 1.3761 to 1.3540 from 1.3357 at 1.3721 next. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3439 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.