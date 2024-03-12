Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3465; (P) 1.3488; (R1) 1.3505; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the downside, break of 1.3419 and sustained trading below 1.3439 support will argue that rebound from 1.3176 has completed as a corrective move to 1.3605. Near term outlook will be turned bearish for 1.3357 support first. On the upside, though, break of 1.3524 minor resistance will revive near term bullishness, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3605 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.