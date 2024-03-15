Fri, Mar 15, 2024 @ 08:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3482; (P) 1.3511; (R1) 1.3563; More

USD/CAD’s break of 1.3524 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 1.3605 has completed at 1.3419 already. Also, rise from 1.3176 is in progress. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.3605 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.3176. On the downside, however, break of 1.3458 minor support will turn bias back to the downside or 1.3419 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.