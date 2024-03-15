Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3482; (P) 1.3511; (R1) 1.3563; More…

USD/CAD’s break of 1.3524 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 1.3605 has completed at 1.3419 already. Also, rise from 1.3176 is in progress. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.3605 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 1.3176. On the downside, however, break of 1.3458 minor support will turn bias back to the downside or 1.3419 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.