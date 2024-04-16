USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3744; (P) 1.3769; (R1) 1.3814; More…

USD/CAD’s rally from 1.3176 is in progress and intraday bias remains on the upside. Decisive break of 100% projection of 1.3176 to 1.3540 from 1.3477 at 1.3841 will pave the way to 138.2% projection at 1.3980. On the downside, below 1.3773 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.