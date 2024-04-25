Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3662; (P) 1.3696; (R1) 1.3736; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral with focus on 1.3660 support. Strong rebound from current level will retain near term bullishness. Break of 1.3748 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3845 resistance. However, sustained break of 1.3660 will bring deeper fall to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3592) instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.