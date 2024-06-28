Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3681; (P) 1.3696; (R1) 1.3717; More…

Current strong rebound suggests that USD/CAD’s fall from 1.3790 has finished at 1.3626. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.3790 resistance. Firm break there should indicate that consolidation from 1.3845 has completed with three waves to 1.3626. Retest of 1.3845 high should be seen next. On the downside, below 1.3675 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.