Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first with current recovery. Further decline is mildly in favor as long as 1.3764 minor resistance holds. Below 1.3688 will resume the fall from 1.3946 to 1.3588 key support. Nevertheless, break of 1.3764 will turn bias back to the upside for rebound towards 1.3946 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern, that might have completed at 1.3176 (2023 low) already. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149. This will be the favored case as long as 1.3588 support holds, in case of pullback.