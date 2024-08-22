Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3566; (P) 1.3604; (R1) 1.3631; More…

Immediate focus is now on 1.3588 structural support as fall from 1.3946 extended. Strong support could be seen there to bring reversal. On the upside, above 1.3640 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for stronger rebound. However, decisive break of 1.3588 will argue that rise from 1.3176 has completed at 1.3946 and target 1.3477 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern, that might have completed at 1.3176 (2023 low) already. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149. This will be the favored case as long as 1.3588 support holds, in case of pullback. However, firm break of 1.3588 will argue that consolidation from 1.3976 is already extending with another falling leg back towards 1.3091/3176 support zone.