Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3485; (P) 1.3495; (R1) 1.3505; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. Some more consolidations would be seen above 1.3439, and stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But further decline is expected as long as 1.3617 resistance holds. Break of 1.3439 and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3946 at 1.3418 will pave the way to 1.3091/3176 support zone next.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.