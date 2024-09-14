USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s rebound from 1.3439 continued last week but failed to break through 1.3617 resistance decisively. Initial bias stays neutral this week first and another fall remains in favor. On the downside, below 1.3545 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3439 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.3617 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.