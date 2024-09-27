Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3449; (P) 1.3474; (R1) 1.3491; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral for the moment, and some more consolidations could be seen above 1.3418. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3646 resistance holds. ON the downside, break of 1.3418 will resume the decline from 1.3946 to 61.8% projection of 1.3946 to 1.3439 from 1.3646 at 1.3333.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.