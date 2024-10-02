Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3467; (P) 1.3504; (R1) 1.3526; More…

USD/CAD’s recovery lost momentum after breaching 55 4H EMA (now at 1.3514). But intraday bias stays neutral first, as more consolidations could be seen above 1.3418. Nevertheless, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3646 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.3416 will resume the fall from 1.3946 to 61.8% projection of 1.3946 to 1.3439 from 1.3646 at 1.3333.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) is extending with another falling leg. While deeper decline could be seen, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.