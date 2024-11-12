Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3903; (P) 1.3927; (R1) 1.3949; More…

Sideway trading continues in USD/CAD below 1.3958. Intraday bias stays neutral, but further rise is is expected as long as 1.3822 support holds. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3976 key resistance will confirm larger up trend resumption. On the downside break of 1.3822 support will bring deeper pullback towards 55 D EMA (now at 1.3755).

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage. Decisive break of 1.3976 will target 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391.