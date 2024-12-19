Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4351; (P) 1.4401; (R1) 1.4497; More…

USD/CAD’s rally accelerates further higher and breaks through 1.4391 medium term projection level. There is no sign of topping yet and intraday bias stays on the upside, Next target is 1.4667 long term resistance. On the downside, below 1.4304 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391 already. Sustained trading above there will pave the way to 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3706) holds, even in case of deep pullback.