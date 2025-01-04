USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD stayed in consolidation below 1.4466 last week. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.4304 support holds. Break of 1.4466 will resume larger up trend to 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. However, firm break of 1.4304 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3418 support holds.