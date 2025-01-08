Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4322; (P) 1.4347; (R1) 1.4397; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays mildly on the downside, as pull back from 1.4466 support might still extend. Deeper fall could be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 1.4130). But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4466 at 1.4066 to bring rebound. For now, risk of more consolidations remains as long as 1.4466 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.