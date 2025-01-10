Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4372; (P) 1.4388; (R1) 1.4411; More…

Intraday bias USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment, and consolidations from 1.466 could extend, probably with another fall. But downside should be contained above 38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4466 at 1.4066 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.4466 will resume larger up trend to 1.4667/89 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.