Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4325; (P) 1.4367; (R1) 1.4392; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral as range trading continues. Break of 1.4279 support will bring deeper correction. But downside should be contained by 55 D EMA (now at 1.4172) to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.4466 will resume larger up trend to 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.