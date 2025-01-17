Fri, Jan 17, 2025 @ 12:56 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4336; (P) 1.4370; (R1) 1.4427; More

USD/CAD is still bounded in consolidation below 1.4466 and intraday bias remains neutral. Break of 1.4279 support will bring deeper correction. But downside should be contained by 55 D EMA (now at 1.4187) to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.4466 will resume larger up trend to 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.

