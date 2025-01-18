USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD’s late break of 1.4466 resistance confirms larger up trend resumption. Initial bias is back on the upside this week for 1.4667/89 long term resistance zone. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.4302 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Decisive break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3418 support holds.