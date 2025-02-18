Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4165; (P) 1.4179; (R1) 1.4199; More…

A temporary low is formed at 1.4150 with current recovery, and intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first. Deeper decline will remain in favor as long as 1.4378 resistance holds. Fall from 1.4791 is correcting whole rise from 1.3418. Break of 1.4150 will target 1.3946 cluster support (61.8% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4791 at 1.3942).

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is tentatively seen as resuming with prior breach of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.