Tue, Apr 08, 2025 @ 12:33 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook



Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4187; (P) 1.4242; (R1) 1.4303; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 1.4414 resistance will suggest that the decline from 1.4791 has completed as a three wave correction, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.4791 high. However, firm break of 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.4150 from 1.4414 at 1.4018, could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.3773 next.

In the bigger picture, focus is now on 1.3976 resistance turned support (2022 high), which is close to 55 W EMA (now at 1.4001). Strong rebound from there will retain medium term bullishness. That is, up trend from 1.2005 is still in progress for breaking through 1.4791 at a later stage. However, sustained break there should confirm medium term topping at 1.4791. Deeper correction would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727.

