Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3916; (P) 1.3930; (R1) 1.3954; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays mildly on the upside at this point. Rebound from 1.3749 short term bottom would target 55 D EMA (now at 1.4053). Break there will target 1.4150 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3749 at 1.4147). For now, risk will remain on the upside as long as 1.3749 holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4150 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.