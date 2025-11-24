Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4078; (P) 1.4105; (R1) 1.4127; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral first. On the upside decisive break of 1.4139 will resume larger rally from 1.3538 and target 61.8% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4312. Risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.3970 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top is likely just unfolding as a correction to up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low), with rise from 1.3538 as the second leg. A third leg should follow before up trend resumption. That is, range trading is set to extend for the medium term. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 1.3886 support holds. However, firm break of 1.3886 will revive the case that fall from 1.4791 is indeed a larger scale correction.