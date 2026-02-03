Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3623; (P) 1.3663; (R1) 1.3721; More…

Breach of 55 4H EMA (now at 1.3663) suggests short term bottoming at 1.3480. Intraday bias is mildly on the upside for stronger rebound to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3800). On the downside, below 1.3623 minor support will bring retest of 1.3480 low. Firm break there will resume larger fall to 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen as the pattern extends, and break of 1.3538 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best, until there are signs that the correction has completed, or that a bearish trend reversal is confirmed.