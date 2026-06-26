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USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen below 1.4247 temporary top. Downside should be contained 1.3965 resistance turned support to bring rally. Above 1.4247 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3480 at 1.4290. Sustained break there will pave the way to 1.4791 high.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 1.4791 has completed as a three wave correction to 1.3480. It’s still early to judge if rise from there a corrective bounce, or resumption of the larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). But in either case, retest of 1.4791 high should be seen next.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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