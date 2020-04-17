Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9659; (P) 0.9688; (R1) 0.9730; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays mildly on the upside for 0.9797 resistance. Break there will resume the rebound from 0.9502 for retesting 0.9901 high. On the downside, below 0.9592 will extend the consolidation from 0.9901 with another fall to 0.9502. Overall, downside should contained by 61.8% retracement of 0.9181 to 0.9901 at 0.9456 to rebound.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Further rise could be seen to retest 1.0237 high. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some time.