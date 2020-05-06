Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9672; (P) 0.9704; (R1) 0.9761; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside for 0.9082 resistance. Break will target a test on 0.9901 resistance. On the downside, below 0.9681 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Overall, consolidation from 0.9901 is still in progress and could extend. But in case of another fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 0.9181 to 0.9901 at 0.9456 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Break of 0.9901 will extend the rebound form 0.9181 through 1.0023 resistance. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some more time.