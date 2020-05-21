Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9618; (P) 0.9668; (R1) 0.9697; More…

USD/CHF recovers again after hitting 0.9638 and intraday bias is turned neutral. Overall outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 0.9901 is still in progress. Another fall cannot be ruled out and break of 0.9638 will target 0.9588 support and below. But downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 0.9181 to 0.9901 at 0.9456 to rebound. On the upside, break of 0.9784 resistance will target a test on 0.9901 high.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Break of 0.9901 will extend the rebound form 0.9181 through 1.0023 resistance. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some more time.