Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9403; (P) 0.9459; (R1) 0.9493; More…

USD/CHF’s fall continues today and intraday bias remains on the downside. 61.8% retracement of 0.9181 to 0.9901 at 0.9456 is taken out and there’s not sign of bottoming yet. Further fall should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9901 to 0.9502 from 0.9736 at 0.9337 next. On the upside, break of 0.9514 minor resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, further fall will remain in favor in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 low). It could have completed at 0.9181 after hitting 0.9186 key support (2018 low). Break of 0.9901 will extend the rebound from 0.9181 through 1.0023 resistance. After all, medium term range trading will likely continue between 0.9181/1.0237 for some more time.