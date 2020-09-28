Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9262; (P) 0.9279; (R1) 0.9307; More…

A temporary top is in place at 0.9304 with today’s retreat. Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first. Further rise is expected as long as 0.9200 resistance turned support holds. Break of 0.9304 will extend the rebound from 0.8998 to 38.2% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8998 at 0.9343. However, sustained break of 0.9200 will argue that the rebound has completed and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8998.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. On resumption, next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. Nevertheless, strong break of 0.9376 support turned resistance will be an early sign of trend reversal and turn focus back to 0.9901 key resistance for confirmation.