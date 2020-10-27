Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9052; (P) 0.9066; (R1) 0.9093; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidation above 0.9030 temporary low. In case of another recovery, upside should be limited below 0.9165 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.9030 will target 0.8998 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9901 to 0.8998 from 0.9304 at 0.8746. However, break of 0.9165 will invalidate this bearish view and turn bias back to the upside for 0.9304 resistance.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. On resumption, next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. Nevertheless, strong break of 0.9304 resistance will be an early sign of trend reversal and turn focus back to 0.9901 key resistance for confirmation.