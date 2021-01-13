<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8844; (P) 0.8880; (R1) 0.8899; More….

Outlook in USD/CHF remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8918 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound, back towards 0.8998 support turned resistance. Though, rejection by 0.8918 will maintain bearishness. On the downside, break of 0.8821 minor support will bring retest of 0.8756 low first.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9304 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.