Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8898; (P) 0.8944; (R1) 0.8969; More….

USD/CHF’s break of 0.8925 resistance turned support, as well as the near term trend line, argues that corrective rise from 0.8756 has completed, with three waves up to 0.9044. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for 0.8837 support first. Break will bring retest of 0.8756 low. On the upside, above 0.8980 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside to resume the corrective rebound form 0.8756 instead.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.