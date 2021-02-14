USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF’s fall last week suggests that corrective rise from 0.8756 has completed with three waves up to 0.9044. But as a temporary low was formed at 0.8889, initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.8889 will target 0.8837 support and then 0.8756 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.8967 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside, and could extend the corrective rise from 0.8756 through 0.9044.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.

In the long term picture, price actions from 0.7065 (2011 low) are currently seen as developing into a long term corrective pattern, at least until a firm break of 1.0342 resistance.