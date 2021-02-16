<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8893; (P) 0.8909; (R1) 0.8920; More….

Deeper decline is still in favor in USD/CHF with 0.8939 minor resistance intact. Break of 0.8837 will target a test on 0.8756 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.8939 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside, and could extend the corrective rise from 0.8756 through 0.9044.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0237 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). There is no clear sign of completion yet. Next target will be 138.2% projection of 1.0342 to 0.9186 from 1.0237 at 0.8639. In any case, break of 0.9295 resistance is needed to signal medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of rebound.