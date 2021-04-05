<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9409; (P) 0.9422; (R1) 0.9439; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral for now. A temporary top was formed at 0.9471 after hitting 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464. Some consolidations could be seen, but further rally is expected as long as 0.9221 support holds. On the upside, sustained break of 0.9464 will extend the rise from 0.8756 towards 0.9901 resistance next.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.0237 should have completed at 0.8756, on bullish condition in daily and weekly MACD. Current rally from 0.8756 should target 0.9901 resistance first. Break there will target 1.0237/0342 resistance zone in the medium term. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9044 resistance turned support holds.