Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9149; (P) 0.9173; (R1) 0.9192; More….

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation above 0.9127 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral first. With 0.9244 resistance intact, further fall is still expected. On the downside, below 0.9127 will extend the decline from 0.9471 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8756 to 0.9471 at 0.9029. Nevertheless, break of 0.9244 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for rebound.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464 argues that rebound from 0.8756 was probably just a corrective move. That is, larger down trend from 1.0237 might be still in progress. We’ll monitor the downside momentum of the decline from 0.9471, to assess the chance of breakthrough 0.8756 low.